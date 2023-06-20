Rs 2.5 lakh per Kg mangoes stolen in Odisha after owner post photos on social media

Shillong, June 20: In a shocking turn of events, mangoes valued at an astonishing Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram in the global market were stolen from a farm in Odisha’s Nuapada district shortly after the farm owner shared pictures of the prized fruit on social media.

Laxminarayan, an enthusiastic farmer, had cultivated more than 38 varieties of mangoes on his farm. Realizing the exceptional worth of his mangoes, he couldn’t contain his excitement and decided to share the news with the world.

However, just a day after Laxminarayan proudly posted a photo of an exceptionally precious mango tree on various social media platforms, four valuable mangoes disappeared from his farm, leaving both Laxminarayan and the local community in utter disbelief.

The theft has raised concerns about the security of agricultural produce and the potential impact on the local economy.