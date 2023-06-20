Sports associations condole ex-Assam Ranji player’s demise

Guwahati, June 20/–/ Sports associations, including the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), condoled the demise of former Ranji player Ashok Medhi who passed away after battling a prolonged illness here on Tuesday.

“ACA, along with the entire cricketing fraternity, deeply mourns the loss of Ashok Medhi. His demise leaves a void and his memory will be cherished forever,” ACA president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Tridib Konwar stated in a condolence message.

A resident of Tayebullah Road here, Medhi breathed his last at the age of 70. His last rites were performed at the Navagraha crematorium.

Medhi had donned the Assam jersey in Ranji Trophy, representing the state in 10 matches. A stylish right-handed middle-order batsman, he made his Ranji Trophy debut during the 1968-69 season.

He played his last Ranji match against Bengal in Eden Gardens during the 1973-74 season.

Prior to his Ranji Trophy career, Medhi had showcased his potential in junior-level tournaments, representing Assam.

He also represented Assam in the Cooch -Behar Trophy and was also a member of the Assam school team in the year 1969 and the Gauhati University team.

In 1971, Medhi represented the School Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament held at Patiala. He was also the member of the Senior Selection Committee of Assam Cricket Association.

Members of the Veteran Cricket Association of Assam (VCAA) and Guwahati Sports Association also condoled his demise.

“We can feel the irreparable void created by his demise. His contribution towards sports, and to cricket in particular, will be remembered in golden letters in the history of sports in Assam,” VCAA general secretary Nasir Gul Khan stated in a condolence message.