Tragedy strikes Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad: One dead, several injured as balcony collapses

The incident unfolded when the balcony on the third floor of a three-story building suddenly collapsed.

The 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, a major religious event in Ahmedabad, attracted thousands of devotees who eagerly embarked on the 18 km route, hoping to catch a glimpse of the revered deity. However, the jubilant atmosphere was marred by the unfortunate balcony collapse that occurred during the procession.

The Gujarat police took significant measures to ensure the safety and security of the procession. For the first time, they deployed cutting-edge 3D mapping technology and anti-drone systems to prevent the use of unauthorised drones and to closely monitor the entire route.

However, despite the meticulous arrangements, the tragic incident took place, leaving the authorities and devotees in shock.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the symbolic ritual known as ‘Pahind Vidhi’. Using a golden broom, he cleared the path for the chariots, marking the commencement of the Rath Yatra.

Lord Jagannath, accompanied by Balabhadra and Subhadra, began their divine journey in their splendidly adorned chariots from the historic Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area.

Amid the grand procession, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the auspicious ‘Mangala Aarti’, paying homage to the deity at the temple during the early hours of the day.

He described the Yatra as a convergence of faith and devotion, and emphasised the divine and unforgettable experience of Lord Jagannath’s darshan.

The procession featured dozens of elephants, camel-drawn carts, and trucks adorned with devotional tableaux.

The crowd cheered as they witnessed acrobatic performances by talented young performers from various ‘Akharas’. To add to the fervor, truckers tossed toffees, sparking excitement among the devotees who eagerly scrambled to collect them.

The air resounded with chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ as the chariots slowly made their way through the bustling streets, evoking a sense of spiritual connection among the onlookers.