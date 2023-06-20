Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi overjoyed with the arrival of Ram and Upasana’s baby girl

Shillong, June 20: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, father of ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan, is thrilled with the arrival of Ram and Upasana’s baby girl, and he expressed his happiness on Twitter. Earlier, Chiranjeevi visited the hospital in the early morning hours to meet the newborn and congratulate the proud parents.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Welcome Little Mega Princess. You have brought immense joy to the Mega Family and made your blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela, as well as us grandparents, immensely happy and proud!”

The baby girl was born on June 20 in the early hours at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The hospital made the announcement through a medical bulletin, stating that both the baby and mother are in good health. Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were among the first to visit the hospital and extend their congratulations to the couple.

Actor Jr NTR also took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Ram Charan and Upasana. He wrote, “Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a lifetime. May God bless her and bring immense happiness to you all.”

Ram and Upasana, who have been married for 11 years, are overjoyed with the arrival of their first baby. Meanwhile, Ram is busy with his upcoming movie, tentatively titled ‘RC 15,’ which is scheduled to release next year.