Controversies surrounding Adipurush, but Kriti Sanon focuses on positive audience response

Shillong, June 20: Om Raut’s film Adipurush has faced its fair share of controversies since its release on Friday. Criticisms of the film’s dialogues being ‘cringeworthy’ and Nepal’s ban on Bollywood films until the removal of an ‘objectionable’ line from Adipurush have put the film’s cast and crew in a difficult spot.

However, amidst the backlash, Kriti Sanon, who portrays Janaki in the movie inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana, took to social media to highlight the positive reception the film has received.

On Monday, Kriti shared a series of videos on Instagram showcasing the audience’s enthusiastic reactions to Adipurush. The clips depicted people inside theaters cheering and clapping as they watched Kriti, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan on the big screen. In her caption, Kriti emphasized, “Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram.”

While many expressed disappointment with the film in the comments section, questioning the authenticity of Kriti’s post, and even suggesting a boycott, Kriti chose to share the positive energy she witnessed from the audience.

Adipurush revolves around the epic tale of Ramayana, depicting Lord Ram’s triumph over the demon king Ravana, who kidnaps his wife, Sita. The film features Prabhas as Raghav, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

Since the release of the film’s teaser in October, Adipurush has garnered attention, with viewers mocking its cartoon-like graphics. In addition to sporadic protests challenging the portrayal of its characters, controversies continue to surround the film. However, Kriti Sanon remains focused on the appreciation received from the audience.