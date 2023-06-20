Union Health Minister to lead meeting on heatwave preparedness

Key participants, including Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl, and experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), will join the meeting scheduled for 11:30 am.
Recent reports have highlighted cases of heatstroke-related deaths in various regions of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.
Efforts are underway to review the situation and ensure adequate measures are in place to combat the adverse effects of the ongoing heatwave.
