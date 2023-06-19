Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog inaugurates Model School, Mahmora

Guwahati, June 19: As part of Assam government’s initiative to ramp up the school education in the state, the state Minister for Finance, Women and Child Development Departments, Ajanta Neog today inaugurated the Model School, Mahmora under Mahmora Assembly constituency in Charaideo district of Assam.

Such Model Schools where medium of instructions will be in English on the basis of the CBSE syllabus, are being set up by Assam government throughout the state to improve the quality and versatility of the school education to equip the young generation with capability to make big strides in global and national arena in their future endeavours.

Inaugurating the Model School, Mahmora in presence of Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar and Charaideo Deputy Commissioner Nibedan Das Patway, the minister Neog said these model schools which will be managed by Model School Organisation, are part of the vision of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to develop Assam in all fronts so that it can acquire place amongst five top states in the country.

The minister further said that the Model School, Mahmora was a landmark development in the education sector in the state. She said allotment of Rs 3000 crore for the development of infrastructure in state education sector in the current fiscal was a reflection of the importance imparted by the state government in overall development of the education sector in the state.

Addressing the function, Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar lauded Assam governments for taking several visionary initiatives for development of the education sector in the state as well as several other sectors like health, transport, agriculture, industries and commerce etc. He said the relentless efforts of the government have started getting discernible on the ground.

Deputy Commissioner Patwary, addressing the occasion, commented that setting up of the Model School would revolutionize the education sector in the area. He said these government-run Model Schools would from now onwards facilitates children from economically weaker families to undertake schooling in English Medium.

The Finance Minister Ajanta Neog also distributed books among the students of the Model School besides plating saplings in the compound of the school.