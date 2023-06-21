Congress MDC Charles Marngar made Dy CEM of KHADC

Shillong, June 21: The Congress MDC from Mawhati, Charles Marngar has been elected unopposed as Deputy Chairman of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Wednesday during the ongoing summer session.

The first time MDC from Mawhati, Marngar’s nomination was proposed by NPP MDC, Bajop Pyngrope and Congress MDC, Carnes Dohshang and seconded by NPP MDC, Rangkynsai Kharbuki and Congress MDC, Gabriel Wahlang.

Following his election, Marngar was felicitated by members from both the ruling and opposition.

The election of Deputy Chairman was held in view of the resignation of former Deputy Chairman and NPP MDC, Alvin K. Sawkmie.