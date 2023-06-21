Power scenario improves because of heavy rainfall: Conrad

Shillong, June 21: Although the rain have improved the power supply scenario a bit in the State, the government wants to be prudent to ensure that the State does not face the situation of heavy power cuts in the future.

“The power situation has improved because of the generous rainfall. We have seen improvement but at the same time it is important for us to be prudent,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

” Prudency is very important at this point of time. We have to realise that even though the rains are coming, how can we sustain the entire process in the next one year so that we don’t have to face the same kind of situations where we had 8-9, 10 hours of cut,” he added.

The chief minister said that there has to be some kind of plan for maintaining the overall water levels in the different power generating units.

Highlighting the brighter sides of things, he said, “The good part is that today for the first time in the history of our state all the three regions are producing power. We have Ganol in Garo Hills producing power, Leshka from Jaintia Hills and Umiam in Khasi hills”.

He said it is a positive step forward but a lot more needs to be done.

” People are facing a lot of challenges we are seeing a bit of improvement and we are trying to minimise the inconveniences people are facing,” he said.