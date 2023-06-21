Khalistani ultras leave their homes after murder of top separatists in UK, Canada

Shillong, June 21: Khalistani terrorists in various countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Pakistan, have gone into hiding following a series of murders and suspicious deaths of prominent separatist leaders, according to sources. Over the past six months, four high-ranking Khalistani terrorists have lost their lives as India intensifies efforts to combat the rise in separatist activities.

Sources reveal that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, residing in the US and leading the “referendum for Khalistan” campaign, has been missing for the past three days. However, Pannun is not the only one evading authorities. Multiple terrorists associated with Khalistani outfits in countries such as Canada, the US, Australia, the UK, and Greece have also gone underground, as per the sources.

The recent murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada, on June 18 has escalated the panic. Nijjar, who was designated as a terrorist by India, is the latest addition to a string of deaths involving Khalistani militants. Another cause for concern was the suspicious death of Avtar Singh Khanda, a prominent advocate for Khalistan and handler of separatist Amritpal Singh. Khanda, diagnosed with terminal cancer, passed away in a UK hospital, with his death being linked to poisoning.

In May, the chief of the Khalistan Commando Force, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, was shot dead by two individuals on a motorcycle in Lahore. Earlier in January, Harmeet Singh alias Happy PhD was killed on the premises of a gurdwara near Lahore. Harmeet Singh was involved in narco-terrorism and the training of Khalistani terrorists.

Pannun and Nijjar had previously collaborated and traveled to countries like Australia to launch the Khalistan Referendum campaign, according to reports.