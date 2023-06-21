Two inmates found hanging from tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur jail

Shillong, June 21: A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district jail compound on Wednesday, as two prisoners were discovered hanging from a tree. The deceased inmates have been identified as Karia Pasi and Manoj, both of whom were facing charges of murder and hailed from Amethi district.

Upon receiving information about the incident, District Magistrate Jasjeet Kaur and SP Somen Barma promptly arrived at the jail. To aid in the investigation, forensic teams and a dog squad were summoned to the scene.

The bodies of the deceased prisoners have been sent for postmortem examination, while other inmates are being interrogated regarding the incident. Taking the matter seriously, the state government has ordered a thorough probe into the distressing occurrence.