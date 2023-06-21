Latest political developments internal matter of KHADC: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, June 21: The NPP National President and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has sided himself and his party off of the latest political development in the KHADC stating that the State government does not intervene in any political situation in district councils.

This gains significance as the ruling MDA partner UDP is not happy with the ouster of the UDP MDC from the post of the Chief Executive Member in the KHADC where NPP and the Congress MDCs have teamed up against them.

Reminding that this was a development in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), the chief minister said,” We have always maintained from the government side that the matters related to the autonomous district councils are their internal and normally the state government does not intervene in any of the political situations that are there in any of the district councils”.

“It is an autonomous body, a separate government and hence even politically they have their own internal dynamics which are very complicated in nature and hence we have always maintained that’s a different chapter, a different matter and we do not intervene in their overall movemen ,” he added.

Stating that there are challenges and the government have always encouraged to work on it, he said “Whenever the information comes to them or to us, we used to pass on and try to resolve the issues, but as I said the situation was such this kind of steps had to be taken so. Hence it is an internal matter and we normally don’t intervene in the day-to-day functions of the district council”.

On UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh not being happy about the whole development, he said, “Obviously it is not something that any of us would have expected. We would want it to be resolved in a proper manner but there are complications which are there and it required whatever movements that had to be done”.

The chief minister said there are a lot of things which are not even in their knowledge in a sense that what complications are there, the politics that go on internally, the different situations that are faced in a day-to -day basis between the MDCs and the executive committee.

According to the Chief Minister, those challenges are always there and it is up to the Chief Executive Member to manage and do things.

“I repeat it is an internal matter of the KHADC and normally we do not interfere with the functioning of it,” he added.