Govt wants ‘a balanced, neutral’ experts panel to review reservation policy: Conrad

Shillong, June 21: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today said that the search committee constituted by the government to look for members of the expert committee that is going to review the state’s reservation policy, was according to priority to the quality and qualifications of the expert than the state of origin of the experts.

“I think the quality and the qualification of the individual and capacity of the individual will be the top criteria for us and then we will see if there are some balance that has to be made we will look into that aspect also,” the CM said while talking to media here today.

The State government has not laid down any specific criterion whether the members of the expert committee to review the reservation policy should be from the State or outside.

“Looking at all aspects we are not closing into any specific that the experts should be from the state or outside,” said the CM while giving an update about the status of the search committee constituted to recommend members for the expert committee to review the reservation policy.

Few political parties and pressure groups have already expressed that the members of the expert committee should be from within the State.

Talking about the current status of the search committee, he said, “We have already started looking for names. The search committee, in fact, has gone through a large number of names. We expect that more and more names will come in”.

Informing that the chief secretary who also heads the three-membered search committee, has already briefed him on certain names that are coming up the CM said, “We want a very good panel of names so that we are able to come up with a good committee and a committee that would be balanced, neutral and independent in nature and be effective and qualified so that the proper report can be brought out”.