Assam CM apologises after consumer complains of inflated power bill

A Twitter user tagged the Chief Minister and posted, “We have received a staggering bill of Rs 44,000 from @apdclsocial despite 1 KW load in June.”

The consumer has been named as Golap Borah, a resident of Gohpur area in the state.

Responding to the complaint, Sarma tweeted, “We have examined the matter. It was found that the meter reading is correct and done in Esuvidha. However, it is a case of accumulated reading, as the consumer was under billed by meter reader named Dilip Rajkhowa.”

He added, “The matter came to light that the meter reader didn’t prepare the bill on actual consumption. As a result, you received an enhanced bill. My apology for the inconvenience caused.”

In Assam, the power department has installed smart pre-paid meters mostly in the urban areas. However, consumers have been complaining of receiving inflated power bills after the installation of the pre-paid metres.