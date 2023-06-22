Thomas Jones Day celebrated in Jowai

Jowai, June 22: The Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS), Jowai Branch, in collaboration with the Thomas Jones Synod College in Jowai today celebrated the Thomas Jones Day, a Welsh missionary who transcribe the Khasis Language into Roman Script, at Thomas Jones Synod College under the theme “U Synñiang U Thomas Jones to the people of Khasi.”

The function was chaired by Renda Manla Khonglah Khasi lecturer and Joint Secretary KASSJ and graced by Rev. K. Pariat, Senior Executive Secretary KJP Synod Mihngi as the Chief Guest, Principal TJS College Dr. D.G. Lyngdoh, Phrikshon Kharsharing, Finance Secretary KAS, Dr. D.R.L Nonglait, President ka KAS, M.M. Thaiang, Vice President, other members of KAS, Lecturers and students of TSJ College, Jowai.