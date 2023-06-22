Know everything about the lab-grown diamond PM Modi presented to Biden’s wife

Shillong, June 22: During his ongoing state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a collection of unique gifts from India to President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Among these gifts, one item stood out due to its exceptional shine and significance.

PM Modi gifted a striking 7.5-carat lab-grown green diamond to Jill Biden, which was crafted by a diamond manufacturing company based in Surat. The owner of this diamond factory, Mukesh Patel, is known to be an aide of Prime Minister Modi, as evident from several photographs featuring him alongside the Prime Minister on social media platforms.

The diamond manufacturing unit, named Green Lab Diamond, is owned by businessman Mukesh Patel and is located in the Ichhapur area of Surat. Mukesh Patel’s son, Smit Patel, expressed immense pride not only for Surat but for the entire nation, as the lab-grown diamond was presented by PM Modi to Jill Biden.

This Surat-made diamond aligns with PM Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiative and was meticulously cut and polished in the city. The lab-grown diamonds produced in Surat are now being exported worldwide, showcasing India’s prowess in this domain.

The green diamond gifted to Jill Biden by PM Modi possesses similar chemical and optical properties as naturally mined diamonds. Furthermore, it is eco-friendly, crafted using eco-diversified resources such as solar and wind power. While the exact value of the gem cannot be determined, its size of 7.5 carats symbolizes India’s 75 years of Independence.

This green diamond has been sculpted with utmost precision and care, utilizing state-of-the-art technology. It emits a mere 0.028 grams of carbon per carat and is certified by the renowned Gemological lab, IGI. It exemplifies excellence in the 4C’s – cut, color, carat, and clarity.