Delimitation draft protective shield for indigenous groups: Assam MP

Guwahati, June 22: Assam BJP has welcomed the delimitation draft released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), terming it a favourable proposition for protecting the interests of indigenous communities in the state.

The ECI had published the draft proposal on the delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons here, party leader and Parliamentarian Pabitra Margherita defined the draft as a protective shield for the Assamese community.

He stated that the draft has championed the aspirations of people across the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys and catered to the political domination quotient of the Bodo and Karbi communities besides communities residing in other ethnic pockets of Assam.

Notably, the draft proposes an increase of ST reserved seats from 16 to 19, an increase in SC reserved seats from 8 to 9, an increase in seats in Karbi Anglong from four to five besides an increase in seats in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) from 12 to 15.

“The delimitation draft also embeds within its proposition an affirmation towards the aspirations of the people of Upper Assam areas by induction of Ranganadi and Sissiborgaon constituencies in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur respectively, ensuring political representation to the Ahom and Chutia communities besides other general unreserved class denizens. Induction of another constituency in Tinsukia district will assure political rights to the Moran and Motok communities,” Margherita said.

The BJP leader also drew a comparison of the draft to the one in 2007 wherein attempts were made to decrease the number of constituencies in Upper Assam. “However, the 2023 draft keeps the representation of Upper Assam intact in the political history of Assam,” he said.

The Parliamentarian further stated that the transformation of the Goalpara seat to an ‘SC reserved seat’ has created new avenues of hope for the indigenous people who would now breathe a sigh of relief from the longstanding socio-politico-demographic suppression.

“The overall draft has ensured political domination of Indian and indigenous origins over 90 to 100 assembly seats in Assam,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the fact that indigenous community representations, students organisations, tribal organisations and political bodies have welcomed the draft, Margherita said it was unfortunate that some political forces have opposed the draft and that history would register such dissent against a pro-people delimitation draft as an act against the soul and spirit of Assamese interest.

Notably, Opposition parties including the Assam Congress, All India United Democratic Front, Assam Trinamool Congress and CPI-M have rejected the delimitation draft.