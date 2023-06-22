Kriti Sanon’s mother shares cryptic post as Adipurush continues to receive backlash

Shillong, June 22: Ever since its release on June 16, Adipurush has faced a wave of criticism across the country, with negative reviews pouring in. From subpar visual effects to lackluster dialogues, the film has failed to impress moviegoers. Kriti Sanon portrays the role of Sita in the Om Raut directorial. Amidst the drama, Kriti Sanon’s mother, Geeta Sanon, has taken to Instagram to share a cryptic post. Her message emphasizes the importance of understanding emotions rather than focusing on a person’s mistakes.

The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer has been the talk of the town since its release, with concerns raised about its authenticity and representation of facts. Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the popular TV show Ramayan, even referred to Adipurush as ‘Hollywood ki cartoon.’

In defense of the film, Kriti Sanon’s mother shared a meaningful verse on Instagram, along with its interpretation. In her caption, she wrote, “Jai Shree Ram” (Glory to Sita and Ram).

Her text post conveyed, “Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi.” The meaning behind it is that when you look at the world with a positive mindset, it will appear beautiful. Lord Ram taught us to see the love in the berries offered by Shabari, rather than focusing on the fact that they were half-eaten. Instead of dwelling on a person’s mistakes, we should try to understand their emotions.

Adipurush is a mythological action film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, depicting Lord Ram’s triumph over the demon king Ravana, who had kidnapped his wife Sita. Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, the film is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. With a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, it stands as one of the most expensive Indian films. The cast includes Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage.