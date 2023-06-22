PM Modi’s US Visit: Enthusiasm among Indian community in Washington and New York

Shillong, June 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the second leg of his US visit by extending greetings to the Indian community upon his arrival in Washington. Accompanied by the First Lady of the US, Jill Biden, he visited the National Science Foundation, followed by a private dinner hosted by the Bidens.

Despite incessant rain, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honor at the Andrews Air Base in Washington DC upon his arrival. Expressing gratitude, he tweeted that the warm reception from the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made his arrival even more special.

PM Modi’s second day began with a significant event at the UN Headquarters in New York, commemorating the International Day of Yoga. The gathering witnessed the presence of UN officials, diplomats, and notable personalities. Afterward, he proceeded to Washington for the continuation of his US visit.

Upon reaching Washington DC, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian community at Freedom Plaza. The community members organized cultural programs, including ‘Garba’ and folk dances, outside the hotel where the prime minister is staying, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Accompanied by Jill Biden, PM Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Virginia. During his address, he emphasized India’s aspiration to transform this decade into a “tech decade” or ‘techade.’ Jill Biden highlighted that the Indo-US relationship is a joyous celebration of families and friendships that transcend borders.