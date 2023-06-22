Uber lays off 200 staffers in recruitment division to deal with losses

Shillong, June 22: Uber is taking further cost-cutting measures by laying off 200 employees within its recruitment division.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the latest job cuts specifically target 35 percent of Uber’s recruiting team.

Earlier this year, the company eliminated 150 jobs in its freight services division.

In May, Uber announced its intention to maintain a flat workforce and expressed confidence in achieving operating income profitability by the end of 2023.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Uber has reduced its workforce by at least 17 percent.

In 2020, the company conducted two significant rounds of job cuts, resulting in approximately 6,700 layoffs.

In May 2020, Uber made headlines for laying off 3,500 employees via a Zoom call, followed by an additional 3,000 job cuts in its second round of layoffs.

During the first quarter of this year, Uber reported a 24 percent increase in trips, reaching 2.1 billion trips or an average of approximately 24 million trips per day.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi highlighted the company’s accelerated trip growth, which rose to 24 percent from 19 percent in the previous quarter. He attributed this growth to improved earnings and consumer engagement in the mobility sector.

Looking ahead, Khosrowshahi emphasized Uber’s focus on extending their product offerings, scaling operations, and leveraging their platform advantages to ensure sustained top and bottom-line growth beyond 2023, as stated during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

For the second quarter of 2023, Uber expects gross bookings of $33 billion to $34 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $800 million to $850 million.