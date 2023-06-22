Search for missing Titanic submarine continues even as chances are bleak

Shillong, June 22: Rescue teams have increased their presence in the area where a submersible vanished while en route to the Titanic wreckage site.

They are relying on underwater sounds detected for the second consecutive day to assist in narrowing down the search. The mission has taken on a sense of urgency as crews comb through an area twice the size of Connecticut, situated at a depth of two-and-a-half miles. Captain Jamie Frederick from the First Coast Guard District emphasized the search and rescue nature of the operation, expressing hope of saving the five passengers aboard the Titan.

Despite a positive outlook, those involved in the operation cautioned that numerous challenges lie ahead. Locating the exact position of the submersible, reaching it with rescue equipment, and safely bringing it to the surface are all formidable tasks. Furthermore, concerns arise regarding the submersible’s condition, assuming it is still intact. Time is of the essence, as estimates suggest that the passengers’ oxygen supply might run out as early as Thursday morning.

Recent revelations indicate significant warnings were raised regarding the safety of the submersible during its development. These allegations have surfaced as the search for the missing submersible continues. The North Atlantic area where the Titan disappeared is known for foggy and stormy conditions, posing additional challenges for the search-and-rescue mission. Donald Murphy, an oceanographer and former chief scientist of the Coast Guard’s International Ice Patrol, highlighted the potential depth of the lost submersible, which could be as deep as approximately 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) near the underwater resting place of the Titanic.