TMC lambasts MDA for Tura stadium wall collapse

Tura, June 22: In the aftermath of the retaining wall collapse of the P A Sangma Sports Complex on Thursday morning, barely six months after its hasty inauguration in December last year, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Garo Hills came down heavily on the MDA government for ignoring public complaints of shoddy work during its construction and instead blaming the opposition of doing politics.

Ina statement issued here, TMC Youth leader, Richard Marak while accusing the MDA government of indulging in corruption and mis-governance, said that it was left to nature to uncover the corruption, falsehoods and inadequacies of the NPP led government which lacks transparency and accountability.

“It has not even been a year since the P A Sangma sports complex was inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in honor of his late father. This morning the wall on the roadside collapsed, damaging properties and risking lives. During the construction there were complaints from the public on the shoddy work, but the NPP dismissed it blaming the opposition of playing politics. Now the collapse of the wall proves otherwise,” Marak said.

He added that it was unfortunate and regrettable that the stadium costing Rs 127.7 crore was constructed in such a confined space in the centre of the town without any parking provisions, posing a risk to the lives and property of the people. Marak felt that the government should have considered the potential hazards before building it.

Marak also recalled the 70 ton Assembly Building dome collapse last year which was built at the cost of Rs 177.7 crore as well as the ISBT Building at Chasingre which developed cracks and leaking roofs soon after it was inaugurated adding, despite which, no one has been held accountable or nay action taken against ministers, engineers and contractors.

Pointing out further inefficiencies of the MDA government, Marak said that the artificial turf of the Chandmary Playground in Tura was laid on a concrete floor posing risks to the players. He added that the facility had no proper drainage system and was currently flooded due to the rains.