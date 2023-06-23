Amit Shah accuses Gandhis, Abdullahs, and Muftis of 42,000 killings in J&K

Shillong, June 23: In a fiery address at a rally in Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Gandhis, Abdullahs, and Muftis, holding them responsible for the killing of 42,000 people in Jammu and Kashmir between 1947 and 2014.

Shah, addressing a massive gathering amidst sweltering heat, declared that the era of these three ruling families, who had brought ruin upon the region, was over.

During his speech, Amit Shah paid tribute to the late BJP ideologue, Dr Shayma Prassad Mukherji, on his death anniversary. Shah highlighted how Dr Mukherji was unlawfully arrested in 1953 for entering Jammu and Kashmir without a permit. He criticized the requirement of a permit to enter one’s own country and revealed that Dr Mukherji was subsequently imprisoned and assassinated. Shah asserted that Dr Mukherji’s soul could now rest in peace, as his vision of “Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, and Ek Pradhan” had been fulfilled.

Amit Shah credited Dr Mukherji as the first to oppose the inclusion of Article 370 in the Indian constitution, arguing that a single nation could not have two flags, two constitutions, and two heads. Shah commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic decision on August 5, 2019, to abrogate Article 370, which permanently removed it from the constitution. He attributed the inclusion of West Bengal in India to Dr. Mukherji’s visionary thinking.

The Home Minister proudly announced the celebration of nine years of Prime Minister Modi’s rule. Shah contrasted Modi’s transparent governance with the alleged corruption scandals amounting to ₹12 lakh crore during the UPA government’s tenure. He highlighted that not a single corruption allegation had been made against Prime Minister Modi in his nine-year rule.

Shah expressed his delight at the remarkable development in Jammu and praised the inauguration of several multimillion-dollar projects in the city. He emphasized that the BJP had effectively curbed terrorism, leading to its decline and referred to it as being on the “death bed.” Shah compared the 60,327 incidents of terrorism during the UPA’s ten-year rule with the significant reduction in terrorism during Prime Minister Modi’s nine-year tenure. Following the abrogation of Article 370, he stated that there were only 32 instances of strikes in 47 months and a 90 percent decrease in stone pelting, crediting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for transitioning from violence to education.

Amit Shah proudly announced that in 2022, Jammu and Kashmir received a record 1.88 crore (18.8 million) tourists. Seeking support for Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, he proclaimed that there was no comparison between “Rahul Baba” (referring to Rahul Gandhi) and Modi. Shah predicted a victory of over 300 seats for the BJP in the 2024 polls.