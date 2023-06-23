Nearly 5 lakh people hit as Assam flood scene worsens; one dies 

Guwahati, June 23: The first human casualty in the current wave of floods in Assam was reported on Thursday amidst a grim scenario across 22 districts, and with a population close to 5 lakh across 58 revenue circles affected, the official bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed.

Official sources said a human life was lost in lower Assam’s Tamulpur district and that it was the first flood-related casualty this year.

The rivers which were flowing above danger level on Thursday morning include Beki (Road Bridge), Manas (NH Road Crossing), Pagladiya (NT Road Crossing), Puthimari (NH Road Crossing) and Brahmaputra (at Dhubri and at Nimatighat).

The affected districts include Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Jorhat and Kamrup (Metro).

In terms of people affected, lower Assam’s Bajali has emerged as the worst affected district with over 2.60 lakh people facing the fury of the deluge followed by Nalbari and Barpeta district where over 77,000 and 65,000 people respectively have been affected.

Assessing the flood situation in the affected lower Assam districts of Udalguri, Tamulpur, Bajali and Baksa, state water resources minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday informed that three embankments of the water resources department have been demolished at a few places in lower Assam.