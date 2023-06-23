Assam citizens’ forum appeals for peace in violence-hit Manipur

Guwahati, June 23: Distinguished citizens comprising intellectuals, authors, social activists and journalists here have appealed for peace in violence-hit Manipur, where over 100 persons have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands rendered homeless over the past several weeks.

“We are greatly disturbed that our neighbouring state Manipur is in turmoil. The fratricidal violence has been continuing in the state for more than a month now,” the citizens under the banner of Axom Nagarik Samaj, said in a statement.

“Already more than 100 people have died in the violence. Hundreds of houses have been burnt and damaged. Thousands of people have fled their homes. People are being sheltered in more than 300 relief camps and they need humanitarian assistance from all quarters. There is an atmosphere of overwhelming fear, despair and uncertainty in the state. The state has been reduced to a level of statelessness,” the Nagarik Samaj said.

“People in Manipur are utterly frustrated. They are suffering from a deep sense of insecurity. We are feeling sad at the extreme uncertainty prevailing in Manipur and our heart goes to the suffering people of the state. We firmly believe that violence can bring no solution to the present problem of Manipur. On the contrary, such incidents will only make the scenario worse and only serve vested interests that do not want a solution,” the citizens said.

“From afar, we can only appeal earnestly to both the Meiteis and the Kukis to immediately shun violence and maintain calm and peace. Let us understand that mutual violence and hatred will take us nowhere. It will only bring more misery and suffering to the people of both the communities. The violence must stop forthwith,” they appealed.

Seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention, the citizens’ forum said that the state and the central governments have an important role to play.

“Both the governments have to try to create an atmosphere conducive for building peace. We are also bewildered why the Prime Minister of India hasn’t uttered a word yet about the situation in Manipur and appeal for peace! He should intervene and help bring peace and normality to the state at the earliest,” the forum said.