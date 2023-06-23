KHADC CEM allocates portfolios among EMs

Shillong, June 23: The newly-elected Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Friday allocated portfolios to the Executive Members (EMs) of the new Executive Committee (EC).

According to the Council’s notification, the CEM kept for himself the General Administration, Finance, Posting and Transfer, Establishment, Appointment, and any other matter(s) not allotted to any members.

Former CEM and Congress leader, Pynshngain N. Syiem who has been given the Deputy CEM post will be holding Elaka Administration, Law and Legal Matters.

NPP MDC from Nongshken, Grace Kharpuri will hold charge of Market (Council Market & Other Market), Information and Technology.

Congress MDC from Mawkyrwat, Carness Sohshang has been given Development and Education while NPP MDC from Jirang, Victor Ranee will hold charge of Art and Culture, Health & Sanitation, Labour Clearance Certificate and Fisheries.

NPP MDC from Mawshynrut, Gigur Myrthong has been given Trade and Enforcement Wings while Umroi NPP MDC Rangkynsai Kharbuki will hold charge of Council Building, Council Assets Marriage and Divorce.

Further, NPP MDC from Umsning, Macdalyne Sawkmie will hold charge of -Forest and Town Committee while Mawlai NPP MDC, Teibor Pathaw has been Law and Building Bye-Laws.

NPP MDC from Mawsynram, Alvin K. Sawkmie will hold charge of Revenue Collection and Planning while Laitumkhrah-Malki NPP MDC, Fantin J Lakadong has been given Taxation, Water Resources and Mines and Minerals.

As per the notification, notwithstanding the above allocation, matters relating to appointment, transfer and posting of officers in all departments shall rest with the CEM, furthermore, necessary consultation with the CEM or before the Executive Committee should be made in all complicated and important matters in consistent with the collective responsibility of the Executive Committee so enjoined upon under Rule 31(1) of the above mentioned Rule.