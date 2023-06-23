Assam Floods: nearly 5 lakh affected as situation worsens

Shillong, June 23: One person lost their life in Assam as the flood situation in the state continued to deteriorate, with nearly five lakh people being affected by the deluge. Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger mark at various locations throughout the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in the coming days, further exacerbating the flood situation. Consequently, no immediate relief from the floods is expected.

Tamulpur in Udalguri district reported one death caused by the flooding. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) released a report stating that 4.95 lakh people have been affected by the deluge as of Thursday evening.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) report indicated that the Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri. Additionally, other rivers such as Puthimari (Kamrup), Paglagiya (Nalbari), and Manas (Barpeta) were also flowing above the red mark.

Due to the deluge, numerous individuals have been compelled to relocate to safer areas, with floodwaters inundating their homes and causing damage to some huts.

Thus far, floods have impacted 16 districts and four sub-divisions. The Bajali sub-division has been the hardest hit, with over 2.60 lakh people affected, making it the worst-affected division in the state.