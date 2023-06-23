Minority tribes unhappy with panel discussion representation  

Tura, June 23: Five minority groups from Garo Hills have expressed unhappiness over their representation during the recent panel discussion on the Reservation Policy alleging that their representative spoke only for the Hajongs and not on behalf of all the five minority tribes.

The five minority tribes including Hajong, Koch, Rabha, Boro and Mann were represented during the panel discussion by the President of the United Hajong Association, Bakul Hajong.

“Hajong, while taking part recently in the panel discussion on the burning issue of Reservation Policy, was actually expected to speak for all the 5 Indigenous Minority Tribes of Meghalaya including Hajong, Koch, Rabha , Boro and Mann. But unfortunately, he spoke only for Hajongs. He did not say anything about the aforesaid four other Tribes which was unexpected and undesirable,” K C Boro, the Spokesperson for minority groups like the Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association, Meghalaya Koch Association, Meghalaya Rabha Jatio Seva Sangha , Meghalaya Boro Sahitya Sabha and All Mann Tai Speaking Welfare Association

According to Boro, a meeting of all five minority groups was held recently where they unanimously expressed resentment and termed the development as unfortunate. Meanwhile, the five minority groups have also requested the government to consider only the views of all five minority communities on the issue of the Reservation policy.