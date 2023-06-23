Daribok villagers sensitized on environment protection

Tura, June 23: In an effort to sensitize the people on the importance of the environment and to instill upon the local people to take steps to prevent it from degrading further, an Environmental Awareness Program was organized by Garo Hills Environmental Protection Society (GHEPS) at Daribok, Nokrek in West Garo Hills.

The programme led by Pastor Durasal R Marak, the Vice President of GHEPS and Garo Baptist Convention (GBC) Youth Director was attended by various dignitaries including Rev. Father Jimberth K Marak from Samanda Saint George Parish, former GHADC CEM P K Sangma, Tura MDC B N Marak, Pastor Waipin K Marak the Youth Director of AB Krima IV and Social Worker Roger Benny A Sangma.

Speaking during the programme, Dr Merril N Sangma, the President of GHEPS spoke on the need for urgent intervention with regard to the environmental degradation of Garo Hills region. He stressed on the conservation of the existing local flora and fauna rather than introducing new species in addition to the new plantations in the region. He stated that God has blessed Garo Hills with so many naturally available organic vegetables, medicinal plants etc; and they are in need of immediate conservation from going extinct. He also urged the people to be united irrespective of their denominations, political parties and tribes to fight against environmental degradation.

Friday’s programme was fully supported by the Officers of the Forest Department who also distributed saplings for plantation to all the participants. Later, a pledge to protect the environment of Garo Hills was also taken by all participants of the programme.