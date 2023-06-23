Ri-Bhoi district committee on boundary disputes discusses future course

Shilong, June 23: The Ri-Bhoi district regional committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong met today to discuss on the road ahead for solving the inter-state boundary dispute.

Talking to reporters, he said that the committee today decided to have the next sitting together with the Assam committee very soon and then take it forward.

The Deputy Minister said that the committee was focused on the willingness of the people to decide on anything. He said as always there would be some people happy about the effort of the State government to solve the issue while there would also be some people unhappy about it. He further said that when it came to Block I and II, questions of differences did not arise as it was purely a question of transferring back the land to Meghalaya on the basis of notification 1959.