Tiku Weds Sheru Review: Film fails to capitalize on its promising premise

'Tiku Weds Sheru' revolves around Tiku (Avneet Kaur) and Sheru (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), two aspiring Bollywood actors striving to make it big in the glitzy world of cinema. Unfortunately, the film fails to capitalize on its promising premise.

The writing is subpar, clinging to outdated tactics of cracking insipid homophobic jokes (Nawaz says, “I’m the syrup”). Gratuitous use of expletives to give the characters a certain edge adds nothing novel to the narrative. What initially appears as a tale of two misfits finding solace in each other quickly devolves into a predictable plot, with Nawaz and Avneet engaging in a mundane battle for attention.

‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ had the potential to delve deeper and provide a fresh, distinctive perspective on the journey of two individuals pursuing their dreams. Instead, it lingers within the confines of playing it safe and adhering to conventional tropes.

Nawaz delivers an honest performance, but there are moments when he appears disinterested and bored. While the character suits him perfectly, the problem lies in the fact that he has portrayed similar underdog roles before. Being constantly belittled is nothing new for this exceptional actor. On the other hand, Avneet, with her youth on her side, brings enthusiasm to her performance. She seems eager to approach her character differently. However, the mismatched pairing with Nawaz is glaring. It is not solely about the age difference but also their lack of chemistry, which fails to elevate the Tiku-Sheru duo to the next level.

In the end, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ misses the mark, squandering the opportunity to be an engaging Madhur Bhandarkar-esque film. Its failure to explore uncharted territory leaves audiences wanting more from this potentially intriguing story.