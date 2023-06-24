Ampareen roots for agripreneurs from CAU

Umiam, June 24: Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal in Collaboration with ICAR RC for NEH Region, Deendayal Research Institute -New Delhi, ICAR ATARI Zone –VI, Guwahati, ICAR ATARI Zone –VII, Umiam, Meghalaya and NABARD, kick started the First North East FPO and Associated Investors’ Conclave 2023 at College of Post-Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences, Umiam today.

Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare graced the inaugural programme as the chief guest and said that the government of Meghalaya is looking for partnership with ICAR and CAU to uplift the livelihood of farmers.

She urged the university to produce the agricultural students as entrepreneur not as job seekers.

Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor, CAU-Imphal welcomed all the dignitaries and the participants for this mega event.

The Guest of Honour Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR) addressed the gathering and discussed above the achievements in agriculture.

In this 3-day event of the university, different Central, State agricultural institutions, agripreneurs/entrepreneurs, traders, investors, FPOs/ FBOs, innovators, NGOs, start-ups, progressive farmers, students from IIT, IIM and CAU (I) are to show case their achievements, innovations and business plan to make the North East Region economically vibrant and a business hub in South East Asian Countries.

During this event, FPO/ FBO meet, Investors/ Entrepreneurs meet, Buyer Seller meet, Exhibition and Interaction and presentation from reputed experts and students is the major focus on investment in agriculture and allied sector for the region.

The participation of various potential investors from different parts of the country in this event is expected to promote investment opportunities and mobilise resources for the development of FPOs/FBOs in the North East region.

Buyer-Seller Meet or B2B (business to business) meet is important for FPOs/FBOs in North East India as they provide a platform for FPOs/FBOs to directly engage with buyers and negotiate fair prices for their agricultural produce by knowledge sharing, networking and collaboration, and creating awareness about the role and impact of FPOs/FBOs in the agricultural sector.