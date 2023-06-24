School students witness KHADC session

Shillong, June 24: For the first time, the KHADC on Saturday invited students from the three schools to attend the session of the Council.

The three schools who were invited to attend the session are Little Star English School, Mawhati, Mary Mount Secondary School, Mawlai Mawtawar and St Paul Higher Secondary School, Marbisu.

While speaking to reporters, KHADC chairman, Lamphrang Blah said that the students can observe the proceedings and business of the house.

He further said that the students could also witness how members of the council took part in the various debates of the house.

According to Blah, the students would gain knowledge on the functioning of the council and how the council is empowered through the various provisions laid down in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Later after the session ended for the day, the council also held an interactive session with the students at the conference room.

The interactive session was attended by Blah along with KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, Deputy CEM, Pynshngain N Syiem, Deputy Chairman, Charles Margnar and the two Executive Members (EMs)—Teibor Pathaw and Fantin J Lakadong.

During the interactive session, there was a power point presentation to highlight how the council came into being. The power point presentation also referred to late Rev JJM Nichols Roy who was the architect of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

While speaking during the interactive session, Deputy CEM mentioned that the 25 Khasi Himas were not under the British territories.

He said that 25 States later signed the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement with the Dominion of India between December 15, 1947, and March 19, 1948.