RTI reply angers AOSW as bridge under SRWP goes missing in Williamnagar constituency

Williamnagar, June 24: The Achik Organization for Social Welfare has expressed anger over one of the SRWP schemes of local MLA and minister, Marcuise Marak, which he had claimed to have completed in his report card, has gone missing in an RTI reply provided by the Samanda C&RD Block.

The bridge in question is a submersible bridge between Dobetkolgre to Apotgittim which was serial number 7 of the report card of the NPP leader in his report card for 2018 to 2022.

“There have been lots of complaints from the people of these villages who don’t know where their bridge is. There seems to be a disconnect between what the NPP leader has claimed and what we found on the ground. The report card and RTI reply does not match up,” stated president of AOSW, Gripping B Marak.

The AOSW questioned as to whether it was the C&RD office that was playing up or the MLA himself who had been fooling the public.

“Has our leader fooled the public for his own political benefits or is he not concerned for his voters to indulge in such corruption. It is too late for the MLA to redact his statement. Our only concern is to ensure the public are aware of the duplicity,” they asserted.