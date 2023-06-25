10 killed, 40 injured in Pakistan bus collision

Shillong, June 25: A tragic bus collision in Pakistan’s Sindh province claimed the lives of at least 10 people and left over 40 others injured.

The incident occurred in the Nawab Shah district’s Daur area, where two passenger buses traveling in opposite directions on a single-lane road collided after overtaking separate vehicles simultaneously.

According to the reports, passengers trapped in the buses were rescued, and the injured were swiftly transported to local hospitals. The buses involved were reportedly en route from Peshawar to Karachi and from Karachi to Punjab province, respectively.