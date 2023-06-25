Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 25: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Sunday. This development occurred a day after opposition parties demanded the removal of the chief minister during an all-party meeting chaired by Amit Shah in Delhi.

N Biren Singh arrived in the national capital from Imphal in the morning and had a 45-minute discussion with Amit Shah at his residence. During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the home minister about the situation in Manipur and the measures taken to restore normalcy in the state. After the meeting, N Biren Singh returned to Manipur.

Amit Shah had convened an all-party meeting with 18 parties on Saturday, primarily focused on addressing the violence in Manipur. Several opposition parties recommended that an all-party delegation should visit the violence-affected state to assess the situation firsthand.

