Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Shillong, June 25: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Sunday. This development occurred a day after opposition parties demanded the removal of the chief minister during an all-party meeting chaired by Amit Shah in Delhi.

N Biren Singh arrived in the national capital from Imphal in the morning and had a 45-minute discussion with Amit Shah at his residence. During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the home minister about the situation in Manipur and the measures taken to restore normalcy in the state. After the meeting, N Biren Singh returned to Manipur.

Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past… pic.twitter.com/Rz4qToLDni — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 25, 2023

Amit Shah had convened an all-party meeting with 18 parties on Saturday, primarily focused on addressing the violence in Manipur. Several opposition parties recommended that an all-party delegation should visit the violence-affected state to assess the situation firsthand.