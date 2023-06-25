FIR lodged after woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station

Shillong, June 25: A tragic incident unfolded at the New Delhi Railway Station as a woman lost her life after coming into contact with an electric wire during heavy rain.

The victim, identified as Saakshi Ahuja, was at the station with her family, preparing to board a train to Chandigarh. Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. when the tracks were waterlogged due to the rainfall, causing the power lines to be submerged and electrified. Saakshi Ahuja unintentionally touched the live wire, resulting in her untimely demise.

Upon receiving a PCR call, the police promptly responded to the scene near Exit-1 of the NDRS. They discovered Saakshi Ahuja in an unconscious state and immediately rushed her to Lady Hardinge Medical College. Sadly, she was declared brought dead upon arrival. Saakshi’s sister, Madhvi Chopra, filed a complaint against the responsible authority, citing negligence.

In response to the complaint, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 287 and 304-A of the IPC and launched an investigation. Forensic experts have examined the site, and further inquiries are underway. Saakshi Ahuja leaves behind two children, a son (7) and a daughter (5). The family, including Saakshi’s parents, sister, and brother, was en route to Kasauli via Chandigarh for a vacation.

Deepak Kumar, CPRO of Northern Railway, stated that preliminary investigations indicate the accident occurred due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall, leading to an electrical current flow. He assured that there were no indications of any deficiencies in the railway system and that measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future. A safety campaign has been initiated to minimize the chances of recurrence.