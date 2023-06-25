Mozart Immersive: Discover the soul of a genius in Chicago

By Sujoy Dhar
With video direction by Vittorio Guidotti, legendary dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov’s tortured portrayal of Leopold, Mozart’s father, the whole experience is enthralling.
For this audio-centric immersive experience, Luca Longobardi re-arranged and recomposed 17 selected works from Mozart’s repertoire.
This indeed was a captivating, surreal journey into the mind of one of history’s most legendary composers. This is “experience culture” at its best celebrating classical music.
IBNS/TWF
