Restored by city’s municipal corp, Surat Castle celebrates a rich history

Surat, June 22 :Surat, known for its recent world record-breaking yoga event, is no stranger to making history. As you drive through its grand bridges, an awe-inspiring sight awaits you — the Surat Castle. This architectural marvel serves as a time capsule, preserving the footprints of time, from the Mughals to the British Raj.

When we stepped into this place we were treated to a documentary that highlights the historical significance of the site before embarking on a one-hour guided tour.

Surat Castle, an ancient monument from the 16th century situated in Chowk Bazar, holds great historical significance for Gujarat. Built under the orders of Ahmedabad king Sultan Mahmood III, it provided defence against invaders. However, the castle seems to have been forgotten by the present generation. Completed in 1546, it passed through different hands, including the Mughals and the English. While its defence capabilities became obsolete, the castle continued to be occupied by various government departments.

The castle, which was once in a state of neglect, has been restored to its original splendor by the Surat Municipal Corporation in 2018.

 
The efforts of the Corporation, in line with preserving the authentic Mughal elements, have revived this historical masterpiece. Notably, the restoration project has received recognition and support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the importance of this Mughal gem within a state often associated with polarisation.

When we spoke to the local guides in the castle, they explained: “The colossal Surat Castle, commissioned by Ahmedabad’s king Sultan Mahmood III, was constructed by Khudawand Khan in the 16th century. Its purpose was to protect the city of Surat from the repeated attacks by the Portuguese.”

Even in the documentary it was explained that: Surat, known for its flourishing trade in diverse merchandise, suffered multiple assaults and devastating fires caused by the Portuguese in 1512, 1530 and 1531. Today, the castle stands as a revered historical site, celebrated for its architecture.

As we explored the hidden corners of this place, we stumbled upon a gate leading to the first floor — a sight that left an indelible impression on us. The panoramic view of the Tapi River and the breathtaking sunset captivated our hearts.

The castle houses a museum filled with ancient coins, garments, cutlery, weapons, and furniture, among other artifacts. A single visit is not enough to absorb the wealth of history on display. Trust us, this is one of the most underrated gems of Gujarat. Intagram-worthy–whether you capture it with your lens or eyes.

What you take away from this experience is a profound sense of pride, knowing that in the corners of Surat, there exists a place of immense historical significance. If you’re seeking a top historical destination in Gujarat, this should be at the top of your list.(IANS) 

