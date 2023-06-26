Suhana Khan set for acting debut, SRK to produce her theatrical film

Shillong, June 26: Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is preparing to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming project, The Archies, which will soon be released on Netflix.

Excitingly, even before the release of her first movie, reports suggest that Suhana has already signed her first theatrical film, and she is likely to collaborate with her father for this venture. Shah Rukh Khan might be producing his daughter’s inaugural theatrical release.

The film will reunite Shah Rukh Khan with Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan, for the Suhana-starrer. “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have previously worked together as actor and director in Pathaan, and now they are all set to collaborate in multiple capacities for this yet-untitled film. The project will be a co-production between Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Pre-production work has already commenced, and all the stakeholders are eagerly looking forward to taking the film to the shooting stage,” revealed a source.

While the details of the film’s storyline and Shah Rukh Khan’s role are being kept under wraps, it is expected that he will make an extended cameo appearance in the movie. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited about their professional collaboration and the opportunity to work together.

The anticipation is high as Suhana Khan embarks on her acting journey, with her father’s support and guidance as a producer for her debut theatrical film.