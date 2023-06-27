Suriya’s biggest film ‘Kanguva’ nearing completion with forest shoot in Kodaikanal

Shillong, June 27: The highly anticipated film ‘Kanguva’ starring Kollywood star Suriya, has been creating a buzz ever since its announcement, mainly due to it being Suriya’s biggest project to date. With a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, this action fantasy film, directed by Siva, is now approaching completion. Recently, the team shot a period song in Chennai, choreographed by the renowned Prem Rakshith, who previously choreographed the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” in SS Rajamouli’s “RRR.” The song reportedly featured more than 500 dancers, showcasing Suriya’s energetic and enthusiastic dance moves.

Currently, the “Kanguva” team has moved to the forests of Kodaikanal for an extensive shooting schedule, expected to be the final one. Sources suggest that approximately 50 days of shooting are remaining, and if all goes according to plan, the movie will wrap up in time for an early January release. The Kodaikanal shoot will include additional period portions.

Director Siva, known for collaborating with Ajith on multiple occasions, is teaming up with Suriya for the first time in “Kanguva.” The film is set to be released in 3D, with significant efforts being put into its production, as stated by the producer Studio Green and director Siva.