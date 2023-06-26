Up-gradation of Wellness centre to PHC sought  

Tura, June 26: Villagers residing at Boldorenggre, A’killanggre, Takinggre, Kantragre and others from adjoining areas have sought the up-gradation of the Boldorenggre Health and Wellness Centre to a Primary Health centre.

The villagers have submitted a joint memorandum in this regard to Tura MP Agatha Sangma.

In their memorandum, the villagers pointed out that the existing sub centre is one of the oldest in the region which has been dealing with all kinds of medical cases. However, they informed that the absence of a regular doctor was hampering its services to the people.

Pointing out that the sub centre has to cater to the medical needs of a large area, the villagers have sought its upgradation to a PHC as well as to appoint a regular doctor.