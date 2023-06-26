GHADC directive to bazaar committees  

Tura, June 26:

Tura, June 26: The GHADC has directed all presidents and secretaries of Bazaar and Haat committees to ensure that no garbage from shops and business establishments of any kind is dumped in nearby streams and water bodies.

The directive comes in pursuance of an order issued in this regard by the Executive Magistrate and Rongram BDO on June 22.

The directive issued on Monday also warned of strict action against any such committees that violate the order.

