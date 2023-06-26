Various events mark International Day against Drug Abuse in GH

Tura, June 26: The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed on Monday by different departments with the organization of various events in Tura and other parts of Garo Hills.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘People First: Stop Stigma And Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention’.

In Tura, a sensitization programme on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was organized for students at District Auditorium, Tura by the West Garo Hills District Administration, in collaboration with District Medical and Health Office, Tura, District Police Tura, Education and Social Welfare Department, Tura.

Addressing the gathering of students as the Chief Guest, Dr. Reverend Wetterfield R Marak Retired Pastor, Tura Baptist Church shared his numerous experiences during his field visits as a pastor to various villages of the district substantiating the presence and sale of illegal drugs.

Urging the students to be bold and be the First one to say No to Drugs, he reminded the youth the onus responsibility they have towards serving and contributing to the society in particular and nation in general and to concentrate on their studies and make a bright career in future.

In his keynote address, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish chelani spoke about the importance of creating awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse and illicit trafficking especially to the youth of the region. He further said that drugs have made tremendous entry into the community at the present where the State has about 2.5 lakhs drug users, which is a high percentage for the small State of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Counselor, Tura Civil Hospital, Amesha Sangma explained in detail about legal and illegal drugs, common drug abuse in India including the risk factor for teen drug abuse, various forms of alcohol and drug abuse, causes and their harmful effects, stages of addiction, prevention and their related treatment.

Others who also spoke on the occasion included DSP Walsal Momin, District Social Welfare Pfficer, Hemaritha Sangma, SDSEO Samuel Ch Marak and ADCs A V D Shira and Dolrich Momin.

The occasion was also observed at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills at DIET campus wherein a sensitization on drug abuse was held to mark the day.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, JRT Sangma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills apprised on the ill effects of drugs, imploring the gathering to stay away from the usage of drugs while also highlighted on measures to stop the menace of drug.

Reiterating on the harmful consequences of drugs, Sangma said family, society, educational institutions and concerned authorities coordinating with one another would pave way in the fight against drug abuse and thereby enabling society to produce responsible citizens.

Speaking as the guest of honour during the programme, Additional Superintendent of Police, S R Marak informed that series of awareness programme on drug and other substance abuse as part of Drug Free India were held earlier across the district by the Police department educating people on the menace of drugs and various penal laws pertaining under Narcotic drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) 1985.

Representative of DLSA, Medical & Health Officer, NR Marak and District Social Welfare Officer CD Arengh were among others who spoke during the programme.

The programme was held in tandem with the offices of DSWO, DLSA and Medical department, Resubelpara.