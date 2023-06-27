ACHIK wants retrospective implementation of roster system

Tura, June 27: Even as deliberations are going on to implement the roster system in the state the ACHIK organization on Tuesday demanded that the government implement the same retrospectively with a backlog policy and gave it 7 days’ time to respond.

In a statement issued here, the organization said that despite the constitutional mandate and numerous judicial decisions, the retrospective implementation of the roster system, which guarantees fair representation of marginalized communities in public employment, has been neglected.

“The Reservation- Roster System is a cornerstone of our democratic framework, aimed at addressing historical imbalances and providing opportunities to marginalized sections of society. By allocating reserved positions in a cyclic manner, the Roster System ensures fair representation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other eligible categories. Its retrospective implementation is crucial to rectify past injustices and create a level playing field for all citizens,” it said.

The organization felt that the retrospective implementation of the Roster System is not a mere suggestion but a constitutional mandate that cannot be ignored and added, inaction not only contravenes constitutional principles but also denies deserving individuals the opportunities they rightfully deserve.

“Implementing the Roster System retrospectively may pose administrative challenges, but they should not serve as excuses for inaction. The government must engage in meaningful consultation with legal experts, representatives of marginalized communities, and concerned stakeholders to develop an effective roadmap for implementation. Collaboration and dialogue will pave the way for a just and equitable system that benefits all,” it said.

The organization, while asserting that the government has a duty to rectify the historical injustices and ensure equal opportunities for all citizens requested that it respond within 7 days with a clear and actionable plan for retrospective implementation of the roster system.