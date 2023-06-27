Leader of Hajong body refutes allegations

Tura, June 27: President of the United Hajong Community development Organization (UHCDO), Bakul Hajong has refuted the allegations made against him earlier that he had only spoken for his community during the recent panel discussion on the reservation policy and not on behalf of the other four communities like Koch, Boro, Rabha and Mann.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the Indian Minority Tribes of Meghalaya, K C Boro had expressed unhappiness claiming that Hajong had only spoken for his community without mentioning the other four tribes.

Refuting the allegation on Tuesday, Hajong said, “The allegations by the IMT Spokesperson are unfounded. I attended the panel discussion on T7 News Channel as the President of the UHCDO with three other Hajong members who are leaders of separate organizations. IMT has never approached or invited me for any discussion”.