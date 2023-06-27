DC issues consumer advisory

Williamnagar, June 27: East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner of Supply, had issued a circular asking the consumers in the district to be well informed of their basic rights to protect themselves from the malpractices by the traders and urged them to report any such kind of malpractices to the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Williamnagar.

According to the circular, the complainant however, will have to pay certain fees for the amount of dispute beyond 5 lakhs and the complaint should be filed directly in the office of the President, DCDRC, who can also be contacted at 8787884470 and 7085537461.

The circular also said that while filing the complaint, the complainant should write one’s own name and address, name and address of the party against whom the complaint is being filed, date of purchase or service obtained, amount paid for consideration, copies of bills, vouchers, etc.