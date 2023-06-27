Central official visits WGH on Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Tura, June 27: Central Nodal Officer, Ashish Kumar Saxena, Director, Government eMarketPlace, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, along with Technical Officer, Bhagyashree Sahoo, Scientist B (Hg), CGWB, SUO, Nagpur recently visited West Garo Hills with respect to Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain 2023 Campaign.

During the visit, a coordination meeting was held with the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and concerned Line Departments to discuss the progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the district.

Various Water Harvesting Structures and Amrit Sarovars of Watershed projects and irrigation projects under Soil & Water Conservation were inspected by the Central Nodal Officer. He also inspected different Irrigation Projects under the Water Resources Department and Water Supply Scheme under PHE Department Sd/­(C.Ch.Marak) Divisional Officer.