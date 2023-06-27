Flash floods block Pangi-Killar highway in Himachal Pradesh

Shillong, June 27: The Pangi-Killar Highway (SH-26) in Himachal Pradesh has been blocked due to flash floods in Dared Nala, as reported by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force. The highway closure has disrupted transportation in the region.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, which had also faced disruptions due to heavy rainfall and landslides, was partially restored to single-lane traffic on Monday after 20 hours. A massive traffic jam had occurred, stretching for approximately 11 kilometers, stranding hundreds of people, mainly tourists, since Sunday night.

Authorities have cautioned that there is still a risk of falling rocks and debris from the hills, emphasizing the need for caution and vigilance in the affected areas.

Given the heavy rainfall experienced in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation has issued a notice to tourists, urging them to prioritize their safety and exercise caution when planning visits to the state. It is essential for tourists to stay updated with weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure their well-being.