Women activists in Manipur causing hurdles in operations: Army

Shillong, June 27: The Indian Army has raised concerns about women activists in Manipur impeding its operations and hindering efforts to restore peace in the crisis-hit state.

In a tweet, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army stated that these deliberate obstructions and interference by women activists adversely impact the timely response of security forces during critical situations, compromising their ability to safeguard lives and property. The Army appealed to all sections of the population to support their endeavors in restoring peace and sought assistance from the people of Manipur.

The Army’s tweet followed an incident in which security forces were compelled to release 12 members of the insurgent group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in Manipur’s Itham village. Approximately 1,500 people, led by women and a local leader, surrounded the area, despite repeated appeals by the forces to allow them to proceed with their operation. Given the potential risks and casualties associated with using force against such a large and hostile mob, particularly one led by women, a cautious decision was made to hand over all 12 apprehended cadres to the local leader, as stated in an army statement.

Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property.

After lifting the cordon and confiscating weapons from the insurgents, the forces left the area. One of the individuals identified by the Army is Moirangthem Tamba, a self-styled Lieutenant Colonel and the mastermind behind the 2015 ambush that claimed the lives of 18 soldiers from the 6th Dogra Regiment.

The Twitter post tagged the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, and the Assam Rifles, underscoring the significance of the message conveyed.